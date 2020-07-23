



Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru is keen to return to the English Premier League.

The 23-year-old winger was on the books of Everton FC between 2017 and 2019, but he never played an official game for the Toffees.

French Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco snapped up Onyekuru from Everton at the end of the 2018/19 season.

However, Onyekuru spent the second round of the 2019/20 season out on loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The former KAS Eupen player has revealed what he plans to achieve at Monaco in the new 2020/21 season

“We have our plans but then life brings its own plans, but I am still working on it, and hopefully I will be back soon, maybe not with Everton but surely in the Premier League,” Onyekuru told BBC Sport.





“I have been with players like Keita Balde from my days at the Aspire Academy, Cesc Fabregas is a top guy, who welcomed me when I arrived at the club, it’s like going back home.

“Monaco are a big club they know how to work with their players when it comes to transfers, just look at Anthony Martial,” he added.

“I hope to make a good season or two and hopefully the future will be bright.”

Martial was a member of Monaco’s squad for two seasons, and signed for English giants Manchester United in 2015.

The French striker is now one of United’s key players in the Premier League.