



Nigerian striker Henry Onyekuru can take encouragement from the words of Everton director of football Marcel Brands, who has hinted that the club are unwilling to spend big to bring in a new striker.

The 21-year-old gave a timely reminder of his potential by scoring a brace for Galatasaray (the club he is on loan at from Everton) in their 5-0 thrashing of Antalyaspor on Monday evening.

The Nigerian striker moved up to 11 goals this season for the Istanbul club with a couple of second half efforts, netting their second and fourth of the evening in the 65th and 78th minute.

While his future with Everton remains unclear, the following words from Brands should encourage Onyekuru that a career at Goodison Park and in the Premier League remains a very attainable goal.

“I think we have a good squad and I am aware that the fans are asking if we can find a new striker who can score 20 goals,” Brands told the Liverpool Echo.

“I think we are a very, very lucky club in England that we have three players with great potential who are just 21-years-old.

“We have Dominic [Calvert-Lewin], we have Richarlison and we have Ademola [Lookman].

“And if I bring in a new player, a huge striker or a name, should I destroy one of them? It is also my goal to protect those boys. Everyone agrees with me that they have great potential and a great future.”

Onyekuru is set to return to Everton at end of the current season and is contracted to the English club until June 2022.