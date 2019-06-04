<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Henry Onyekuru is happy to be back in training with the Super Eagles as the three-time African champions begin preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The West Africans commenced preparation for the competition in Asaba, Delta State on Monday.

The team trained twice on Monday and will have another two sessions on Wednesday.

20 out of the 25 invited players are currently at team’s Golden Tulip Hotel base in Asaba.

“After a short break I’m back doing what I love. The first training back ,getting ready for #AFCON Honoured to represent & Super Eagles Will Soar!,” Onyekuru tweeted.

The Super Eagles will face Zimbabwe at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on June 8 before departing Nigeria the next day for Ismaila, Egypt for their final camp ahead of the tournament.

The Eagles’ last pre-tournament friendly is against Senegal, billed for the Ismailia Stadium on June 16.

The AFCON 2019 is billed to take place in Egypt from the 21st of June to the 20th of July.

They get their AFCON 2019 campaign underway against Burundi on June 22 at the Alexandria Stadium in Alexandria, before taking on Guinea at the same venue four days later.

The three-time champions will wrap up their group encounters against Madagascar, also in Alexandria, on June 30.