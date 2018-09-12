Henry Onyekuru is thrilled to score his first goal for the Super Eagles in Wednesday’s 2-1 exhibition game win against the Lone Star of Liberia.

Onyekuru opened scoring for the Super Eagles in the game with Simeon Nwankwo netting the other goal.

It was the first time Onyekuru who is loan at Turkish club, Galatasaray from Premier League outfit, Everton started a game for the Super Eagles.

“1st Goal for my country! I’m so blessed to be off the mark with my fellow (Eagles)🦅 🇳🇬 🙏🏾#GloryToGod,” Onyekuru wrote on his Instagram page.

Onyekuru missed out on a place in Nigeria’s squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia due to injury.

He will hope to make the Super Eagles’ squad for next month’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double header clash against Libya.