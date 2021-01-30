



Henry Onyekuru is delighted to start his third Galatasaray stint on perfect note after netting a brace in Friday night’s 2-1 away win at Gaziantep.

Onyekuru scored in the 51st and 78th minutes to hand Galatasaray all three points in the thrilling encounter.

“I always thank God for making me wear Galatasaray jersey again. It is an incredible honor to play in a big club like Galatasaray and to wearTheo shirt. You know, i have a very good bond with the fans,”Onyekuru told the club website.

” The support they gave me for me to come back, being with them again, being with my teammates and my coach makes me incredibly happy.”

The 23-year-old made four league appearances for Monaco before his loan move to Galatasaray and was not in best physical shape ahead of the game.





The Nigeria international admitted he was not physically ready for the game, but was eager to impress manager Fathi Terim.

“To be honest, I’m not 100% physically ready. However, there is a very important factor besides this. The name of this factor is Fatih Terim,”he explained.

“The trust and support he gives me makes me feel better, necessarily. Likewise, I think I performed well with the support of my teammates on the field and the support of our assistant coaches. It will get better with each passing day. ”

The former Everton player also reflected on his two goals in the game.

“The moment I scored I felt like I was returning home. The fans have been very supportive for me to come. I feel very happy to be able to make them happy again, to come back to my house, to have returned home with a goal.”