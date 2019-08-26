<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles winger Henry Onyekuru is happy to play an important role in AS Monaco’s 2-2 home draw against Nimes on Sunday.

Onyekuru set up Algeria forward Islam Slimani for Monaco’s opening goal of the game.

Wissam Ben Yedder netted the second goal for the home team before the end of the first half.

Nimes however rallied back after the break to earn a share of the spoils.

However, despite his side’s failure to get all three points in the game, Onyekuru was delighted with his performance in the game.

“Happy to contribute to our first point of the season. Allez⚪ @AS_Monaco,” Onyekuru tweeted.

Monaco are still without a win in the French Ligue this season.