Henry Onyekuru is thrilled to return to full training with Galatasaray after recovering from illness.

Onyekuru linked up with Galatasaray on a six-month loan spell early this month, but has missed training since then due to illness.

The Nigerian winger was in boisterous mood as he trained with his teammates on Wednesday morning and he took to the social media to celebrate his return to full fitness.





“It’s a blessing to be back doing what I love! 2020 started with little setback due to illness but I’m 100% now. Let’s get started! God is Good,” Onyekuru tweeted.

The former Anderlecht of Belgium player is expected to feature in Galatasaray’s home clash against Kayserispor on Sunday.