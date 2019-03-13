



Galatasaray must win all their remaining games to stand a chance of defending their Turkish Super Lig title, according to their Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru.

The Turkish champions are currently eight points adrift leaders Istanbul Basaksehir with nine games left to play in the Turkish Super Lig.

Onyekuru scored a brace for Galatasaray in their 5-0 thrashing of Antalyaspor on Monday which extended their unbeaten run in the league to 12 games, but the 21 year old believes the champions will need a miracle to wrestle the title from Istanbul Basaksehir.

“The matches are harder now but we must win our remaining games to stand a chance and hope Istanbul Basaksehir slip somewhere,” the Nigerian was quoted by Turkish website sporx.com.

“We have to win all our matches by playing 100% like we did against Antalyaspor. We want to continue like this in the race for the championship.”

Onyekuru also thanks his teammates for their effort in helping him end his goal drought of six games.

“If I’m scoring it’s down to help from my teammates, and I can’t do anything without them so I thank them,” he said.

“I’m happy for the goals and of course the three points. It’s always important for me to score always.”

Onyekuru, with 11 goals in 23 league games for Galatasaray, is fourth in the top scorer chart behind his teammate Mbaye Diagne (22 goals), Pappis Cisse who plays for Alanyaspor (12 goals) and Trabzonspor’s Hugo Rodallega (12 goals) in the Turkish Super Lig so far this season.