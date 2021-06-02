Henry Onyekuru has said he wants to sign a permanent deal with Turkish giants Galatasaray, who are now asking AS Monaco to give them a discount on a 4.3 million Euros transfer fee.

Onyekuru, who has played for Galatasaray on loan in three periods, scored five goals in 14 league games this past season when the Istanbul giants finished as runners-up to Besiktas.





Earlier reports had suggested ‘Gala’ will not take up the option to buy the Nigeria star.

However, it has now emerged that they will table an offer for him in the coming days.

French team AS Monaco asking price for Onyekuru is €4.3 million, but Galatasaray are ready to table a bid of €3million.