



Galatasaray’s Henry Onyekuru is happy to contribute to the side’s impressive away win against Kayserispor on Saturday.

The Nigeria international, who started the game on the bench scored twice as the visitors romped to a 3-0 victory.

” I am very happy,”Onyekuru told the club’s official website.

“Today we played a very important match in which we get three points. We played well and fought well. I am very happy to contribute to my team in this way. When Falcao’s assists and goals I scored came together, it was a good win.





” The important thing here was to contribute to my team and get three points in this important game. I am happy to do this.”

The 23-year-old also speaks about another important contribution from the bench.

“There are such things in football. Sometimes you can’t start in the starting 11 and score a goal. Sometimes you enter the game in the last two minutes and score two goals,” he added.

“This kind of thing can happen in football.”