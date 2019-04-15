<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Henry Onyekuru insists Galatasaray will keep on fighting hard to retain the Turkish Super Lig title after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fenerbahce on Sunday.

The champions missed a good chance to put pressure on leaders Istanbul Basaksehir who lost 2-1 to Besiktas on Saturday.

Fathi Terim’s men trailed Basaksehir with five points with six games remaining before the end of the campaign.

Onyekuru put Galatasaray ahead in the game in the 66th minute before Eljif Elmas equalised for the hosts five minutes later.

The Nigeria international is delighted to have scored his team’s only goal of the game but expressed disappointment

on their failure to pick the maximum points in the encounter.

“When you play against your rival, it is a very important and nice feeling for a footballer to score in such a match. I’m happy to have this feeling, but it was a game we wanted to win,” Onyekuru told Galatasaray’s official website.

“The score did not satisfy us. After this time, we have nothing to do. We have to put this match aside and prepare for each match separately.

“You know anything can happen in football. There are five-point difference but every moment can be everything. We need to fix our mistakes, we need to work harder and continue without error. As I have just said, anything can happen at any moment.”

Onyekuru has scored 12 goals in 26 league appearances for Galatasaray this season.