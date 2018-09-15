Nigerian star Henry Onyekuru says Galatasaray will bounce back from a heavy defeat in their last Turkish Super Lig outing.

Gala will open the fifth round of the 2018/19 season when they host Kasimpasa later today. The Istanbul giants suffered a heavy 4-0 loss at the hands of Trabzonspor prior to the international break.

“The group does not break down that easily, the atmosphere is the same and we are now even more eager to try to win the next game,” Onyekuru told Nigeria’s Football Live.

“We are happy even with just that bit of enthusiasm for the next game.

“We hope to continue working and narrow our focus. We are on a good line.”

Kasimpasa, though, will not be easy opponents. They have won four straight matches at the start of the season and head to the Turk Telekom Stadium at the top of the log and full of confidence.

Onyekuru added, “The League is very long, but we want to get more points as possible, we’re going to beat them in our field, perhaps not in a way that is liked, but our job is to win the game.

“Kasimpasa have very dynamic players with quality, but I think that we have a team that is trained to counter their game and at home we can do well and get the three points.”