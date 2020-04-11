<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria winger Henry Onyekuru has revealed he was not keen on a move to French Ligue 1 club, AS Monaco, last summer.

Onyekuru joined Monaco on a permanent deal from Everton after impressing during his loan stint at Turkish club Galatasaray.

The 22-year-old struggled for regular playing time and made only four appearances for Monaco before rejoining Galatasaray on loan in January.

“I didn’t get a work permit in Everton and my head wasn’t there either. I had no plans to go to Monaco; this was not a planned move,” Onyekuru told SporxEksta.

“I was about to return to Galatasaray after the African Cup, but the Everton sporting director called me and said he had found a new club for me.





“They (Everton) were having talks in Turkey; they told me that it was impossible for me to go there on loan twice.

“I knew they wanted me to go to Monaco. There was no other choice but to go. I didn’t want to force it, cause a crisis.

“I could return to Everton and practice alone and I didn’t want that. It was not my decision to go to Monaco; I wanted to return to Galatasaray.”

The former Anderlecht player also opened up on life under Leonardo Jardim.

“Things did not go as planned in Monaco. I had problems with Jardim,” he added.

“He told me that after my second match, he switched to a system with two strikers and no winger. My normal position, the left wing, was no longer needed. He asked me to keep calm and work.”