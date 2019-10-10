<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles winger, Henry Onyekuru, took a two hours, 11 minutes flight from Monaco to Istanbul for a haircut, it has been revealed.

The former Everton player, who completed a £12.5m deal to AS Monaco this season, arrived Istanbul recently for the haircut with popular Nigerian celebrity barber, Mukaila Ajanaku.

Ajanaku, a renowned hair-stylist in Europe has A-list footballers like Florentin Pogba, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba’s brother, former Arsenal star, Emmanuel Adebayor, Gael Clichy, ex-Real and AC Milan star, Robinho and Kenneth Omeruo on his clientele list.

“Onyekuru flew in from Monaco just to get a haircut from me. I’m not surprise at all because I have been his stylist since his days at Galatasaray on a loan deal last season.

He continued, “Onyekuru believes in my haircut, I am good at what I do and make sure I tend to my clients’ demands.

“If I wasn’t doing a good job I don’t think the likes of Adebayor, Pogba’s brother (Florentin), Dutch winger Eljero Elia, former City defender, Gael Clichy, just to mention a few, will come to my salon,” he said.

Onyekuru is yet to hit the ground running for Leonardo Jardim’s side this season. The AFCON bronze medalist has no goals but already has one assist in four appearances for the principality club.