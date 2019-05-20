<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru ‘feels blessed’ winning the Turkish Super Lig title with Galatasaray after bagging the winner in his side’s 2-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir at Turk Telekom Arena.

The Nigerian international scored the winner in the 64th minute as Galatasaray came from a goal down to beat their Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1

Rijad Bajic’s effort in the 17th minute gave Istanbul Basaksehir the lead but Sofiane Feghouli restored parity two minutes into the second half before Onyekuru struck the winner with a header. The goal was Onyekuru’s 14th of the season in 30 league games.

After helping Galatasaray secure their 22nd league title, Onyekuru expressed his delight via his Twitter handle.

“🏆Champions🏆We fought back from 1-0 in a very tough game. I am so blessed to have a strong team of lions with me to battle back and God gracing me to score the winning goal in this amazing victory! I am nothing without God and I am nothing without all your support. Thank You❤️💛,” he tweeted via his handle at @henryconyekuru.

The champions, Galatasaray travel to Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium for their last league game of the season against Sivasspor.

Onyekuru on a season-long loan from Everton is Galatasaray’s top scorer this campaign and he one of the 10 Super Eagles forward invited for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations build up.

The Super Eagles have been drawn against Madagascar, Guinea, and Burundi in Group B.