<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Henry Onyekuru has been listed in the Team of Decade for modest club KAS Eupen after his goals helped them stay up in the Belgian top league for two seasons.

Onyekuru was named by readers of Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad in Eupen dream team of the outgoing decade.

He netted 29 league goals for Eupen in three seasons. It was his exploits at Eupen that fetched Onyekuru a big-money move to Premier League club Everton and he has since transferred to French Ligue 1 club AS Monaco.

Onyekuru was called up for the Super Eagles camp in May 2017 and made his senior debut for Nigeria in a 3–0 friendly win over Togo on 1 June 2017.

After a strong 2018–19 club season with Galatasaray, Onyekuru was included in Nigeria’s final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. He played for 12 minutes at the finals, coming on as a late substitute in their 1–2 semi-final defeat to eventual champions Algeria.

Onyekuru was invited by the national coach as part of the squad to face Ukraine in an international friendly on the 10 of September 2019.

Having failed to ever secure a work permit in the United Kingdom, Onyekuru joined AS Monaco on a permanent transfer on August 12.The fee was undisclosed and he signed a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 club.

However, he has struggled for playing time in France while he is being linked to Galatasaray where he played on loan from Everton last season.

Both Simon and Kalu joined Gent from Slovak club AS Trencin and will later earn the Belgian club hefty transfer monies when they moved to Spain and France, respectively.