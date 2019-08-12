<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria forward Henry Onyekuru has joined French Ligue 1 club Monaco on a five-year contract.

Onyekuru linked up with Monaco from English Premier League club, Everton.

The 22-year-old moved to Everton from Belgian outfit, KAS Eupen, in 2017, but never featured in any official game for the club.

The Nigeria international spent the 2017/2018 season on loan at Anderlect and won the Belgian Super Cup with the club.

He won the championship and the Turkish Cup while on loan at Galatasaray last season, scoring 16 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions.

“I am very happy to join a big club like AS Monaco. I will give everything to progress and help the Club to make a good season. I can not wait to meet my teammates,” Onyekuru told Monaco’s official website.

Monaco Vice President, Oleg Petrov, also expressed delight on Onyekuru’s arrival at the club.

“We are very happy to have Henry Onyekuru with us. He has demonstrated his qualities in recent seasons. He is a fast and powerful offensive player who will strengthen our offensive sector. We welcome him.”