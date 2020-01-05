<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Henry Onyekuru is keen to get his career back on track after a torrid six months with French Ligue 1 club, Monaco.

Onyekuru linked up with Monaco from Premier League club, Everton for £12.5m last summer but has struggeld to play regularly for the club.

The Nigeria has made just four league appearances for the principality club without a goal to his name.

The trio of Wissam Ben Yedder, Islam Slimani and Gelson Martins have featured regularly in attack for the former French League champions this season.

Onyekuru is set to complete a six-month loan deal to Turkish champions Galatasaray this month.

The versatile forward who scored 14 goals in 31 league appearances for Fathi Terim’s men is eager to get going once again.

“It has been tough for Henry for the past few months. Not playing regularly is not good for any player especially after what he did at Galatasaray last season,” a source close to the player.

“His loan move to Galatasaray will be made official soon. Both clubs are still talking, but we are sure everything will be fine.

“He is determined to start playing regularly again and hopefully things will work fine for him again at Galatasaray.”