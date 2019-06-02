<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru hopes to cap a remarkable season by winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with Nigeria.

Onyekuru won the Turkish Super Lig and FA Cup titles during his one-year loan spell with Galatasaray in the recently concluded season.

The former KAS Eupen of Belgium player, barring any unforseen circumstances, is expected to be named in Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the AFCON 2019 finals in Egypt.

It will be the first time the 21-year-old is appearing in the competition and he is determined to make it a memorable experience by winning the ultimate prize with the Super Eagles.

“This has been a wonderful season for me. I won the League and FA Cup titles with Galatasaray and it cannot get any better than this, ” Onyekuru said.

“Now, my focus is winning the AFCON title with my country which will make the season a great one for me.

Onyekuru scored 14 goals in 31 league appearances for Galatasaray in the 2018-19 season.

He netted the winning goal that earned Fathi Terim’s team their 22nd league title against Istanbul Basaksehir.

The forward has been linked with a move to German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and a host of other European clubs.

The Super Eagles will begin their quest for a fourth AFCON title against debutants Burundi on June 21.