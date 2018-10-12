



Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru is eager to make his country proud as the Super Eagles gear up to face Libya in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo on Saturday.

Gernot Rohr’s troops play host to the Mediterranean Knights in a Group E showdown at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium this weekend, before the reverse fixture in Algeria on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat at home to Bafana Bafana last year before a 3-0 thumping of the Seychelles last time out.

They now set their sights on a Libyan side rocked by their coach’s departure days before back-to-back matches against the West Africans.

“We know what the coach wants from us which is to give our very best against Libya, that is exactly what we intend to do in both games,” Onyekuru is quoted as saying by NFF’s official Twitter page.

“We will work very hard to win and make our nation proud.”

Onyekuru is currently on-loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray from English Premier League club Everton.