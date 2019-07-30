<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

For the third season in a row, Everton winger Henry Onyekuru has been denied an English work permit – according to the Liverpool Echo.

Though Onyekuru was brought in from Belgian side KAS Eupen in 2017 for €8m, the Nigerian has yet to play a match for the Toffees but has drastically increased his value by excelling on loan at both Anderlecht and Galatasaray.

Last season, the 22-year-old tore it up with Galatasaray, scoring 16 goals and adding an additional six assists en route to the Turkish domestic double.

Onyekuru is still on the Everton books for another three years and will likely be loaned out again despite several clubs around Europe wanting to secure his services on a permanent basis.

Since joining Everton, Onyekuru has become a full Nigerian international and has earned 11 caps to date.