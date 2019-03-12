



Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru is delighted to get back on the goal trail after scoring two goals for Galatasaray in Monday’s 5-0 win against Antalyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig clash.

Onyekuru had failed to score in six previous league games for the Turkish Super Lig champions before yesterday’s game at the Türk Telekom Stadium, İstanbul.

The former KAS Eupen of Belgium striker scored twice in the second half – in the 65th and 78th minutes of the encounter.

Sofiane Feghouli, Badou Ndiaye and Mbaye Diagne were also on target for Galatasaray.

The win moved Galatasaray back to second place in the Turkish Super Lig table with 49 points from 25 games.

Istanbul Basaksehir currently leads the log with 57 points from 25 games.

“To God be the Glory! Another (hot) performance from the team. Feeling at home here and so happy to contribute with a brace tonight ⚽⚽! On to the next one ❤,” Onyekuru who is on loan at Galatasaray from Everton tweeted after the game.

Onyekuru has now scored 11 goals in 23 league games for Fathi Terim’s men this season.

He is also fourth in the top scorers chart behind his teammate Mbaye Diagne (22 goals), Pappis Cisse who plays for Alanyaspor (12 goals) and Trabzonspor’s Hugo Rodallega (12 goals).