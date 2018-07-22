Henry Onyekuru has said his first goal for Galatasaray is dedicated to the club’s fans who have shown him love from his first day at the Turkish champions.

Onyekuru, who is on a season-long loan deal at Galatasaray from Everton, scored in his club’s 2-1 loss to Valencia on Saturday in a pre-season friendly.

“I am excited to score for my new club,” he said.

“The goal is for the fans who showed me love since I arrived at ‘Gala’. They have been supportive and they let me know that I am at home.”

Onyekuru was introduced to the game in the 61st minute and scored in the 69th minute.