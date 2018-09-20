Former Nigeria player Henry Nwosu has urged the country’s U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets, not to rest on their laurels.

The Nigerian youngsters claimed the Under-17 West African Union (WAFU) Zone B title this past weekend, defeating Ghana in the final to claim a place at the 2019 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Tanzania.

Nwosu, a former Nigeria U-17 coach, has backed the Golden Eaglets to qualify for the U-17 World Cup if they continue to grow and improve as a team.

“The lads have done well with qualification for the 2019 U17 Cup of Nations. It’s one step in their future tasks,” Nwosu told Nigeria’s Football Live.

“After the opening day loss to Burkina Faso not many people gave them the chance to go all the way.”

The former Super Eagles man added: “With success achieved, I think they should show humility and understand that nothing has been done.

“The lads shouldn’t play under pressure if they want to get to the destination point.

“The ultimate is the Cup of Nations. Nigeria is well known for performing very well at the cadet level. We have what it takes to go all the way.”

Nwosu became the youngest Nigeria player to score in an international match when he found the net against Czechoslovakia on July 23 1980, aged 17 years and 39 days.