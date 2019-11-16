<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Henry Nwosu has slammed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after the Olympic Eagles failed to reach the semi-final of the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Imama Amapakabo’s men were held to a draw by South Africa in their final Group B game at Al Salam Stadium on Friday.

Having lost their opening game in the competition to Ivory Coast and won against Zambia, the West Africans ended with four points and finished third in the group and consequently missed a chance to feature in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Since July, the NFF executives have been embodied in a corruption case, only this month were they cleared by the Federal High Court.

Nwosu opined the issue affected the Nigerian team, as the West Africans underwhelmed at the 2019 Wafu Cup of Nations and failed to qualify for the African Nations Championship (Chan) while the Super Falcons also missed out on a place in Tokyo.

“The team did not do well. They did not qualify for Olympic which is our expectation for them,” Nwosu said.

“I believe the corruption case the federation has been battling with affected out teams because if our house is in order we will be able to make better planning and preparation.

“We need to re-plan and make the system better so that it can work for the players, the coaches and Nigeria will be the better for it.

“We can’t blame the players, they did their best. It is the federation that needs to put their house in order.”