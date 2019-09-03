<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former international Henry Nwosu has said Super Eagles’ forward Alex Iwobi has what it takes to make a name for himself in the colours of Everton in the Premier League.

Iwobi, who joined Everton in the summer transfer window from Arsenal, has made a bright start to his career at the Merseyside.

The Nigeria international opened his goal-scoring account in the Carabao Cup against Lincoln City last week and continued in the same pace as he netted his first Premier League goal at the weekend in the team’s 3-2 win over Wolves. However, Nwosu, a member of the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations winning squad in Lagos, told newsmen that Iwobi could make a big difference with Everton this ongoing season.

“I must confess that I feel impressed with the performance of Alex Iwobi since joining Everton at the summer transfer window. No doubt, many faulted his move to Everton from a big club like Arsenal, where they believe has a better future for him than Everton.

“But then, he has made a tremendous impact since his move, scoring against Lincoln City in the League Cup and capping his first Premier League start with a goal against Wolves. No better way to make a perfect home debut. He’s certainly a player that can achieve great success with Everton but then, he must remain humble and take every chance that comes his way.”