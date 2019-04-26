<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Abia Warriors head coach Henry Makinwa has thrown in the towel after irreconcilable differences between him and the management of the team.

The Warriors have been struggling since the beginning of the season and are presently in 11th position in the NPFL Group B with 18 points from 16 games.

Makinwa replaced former head coach, Moses Adenrele, about two days before the start of the season. He disclosed that he turned in his resignation letter on Thursday, shortly before the semi-final tie of the Abia State Federation Cup tie against Abia Comets Feeder team.

“I have sent my resignation letter to the management of the club and I have stated the reason why I had to go at this point in time,” Makinwa said.

“I tried my best as a coach but there are so many reasons which made me consider the option of leaving that I do not want to disclose this just yet. I will say I enjoyed most of the part of my stay in Umuahia because it is my desire to train players and watch them grow to stardom.

“I tried everything to make it work but I am not comfortable with the terrain and I believe it was the best time to go. I will still have a review of my whole affairs with Abia Warriors but for now, I can hardly see anything that I have done wrong.”

Abia Warriors main problem was their inability to win all their home matches because of the poor state of the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Former coach of the club, Emmanuel Deutsch is rumoured to be on his way back to the club after his contract was not renewed by the Umuahia side at the end of last season.