<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ex international and coach of NPFL side Katsina United, Henry Makinwa, has stated that coaches in the Nigerian league are now more under pressure than before due to the current trend of managerial changes happening at NPFL clubs.

Makinwa speaking with newsmen said the spate at which coaches are now been relieved of their duties at NPFL clubs means coaches feel the heat more these days because a little bad run could spell doom for any coach if the current trend is anything to go by.





“Of course everybody feel the heat, because you may lose a game and they may ask you to leave and that’s the trend in the country and that’s what we are trying to preach against that it’s not always the coaches fault. Most of the games sometimes you see you can blame the players.”