Arsenal forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates the wedding to his stunning fiancee Betty Vardanyan with romantic Venice boat trip.

The 30-year-old Armenia international who missed Arsenal’s Europa League final defeat to Chelsea in Baku because of fears over his safety becomes the third Gunner to get married so far this summer after Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac tie the knot this month too.

Mkhitaryan who married the daughter of Armenian politician Mikael Vardanyan could not wait to give his fans a glimpse of how the ceremony went down, took to his Instagram to share a photo of the wedding venue.