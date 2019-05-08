<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be heading back to Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Mkhitaryan enjoyed the best spell of his career so far at Dortmund before he left to join Manchester United in the summer of 2016.

The Armenian playmaker then joined Arsenal in a swap deal for Alexis Sánchez in January 2018 and has since scored nine goals and assisted 12 others in 54 appearances for the Gunners.

But the 30-year-old’s time in England has been underwhelming overall and with Arsenal set to overhaul their squad this summer, Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb claim he could be offered a route back to Dortmund in the summer.

Mkhitaryan previously spent three years at the Westfalenstadion and was voted Kicker’s Bundesliga Players’ Player of the Season in 2015/16.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the players’ agent Mino Raiola has told Italian media that his client would be interested in a move back to his old stomping ground.