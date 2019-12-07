<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

SC Heerenveen attacker Chidera Ejike says former Nigeria international Austin Okocha is one of his footballing god and had a huge influence on his career.

The former Gombe United forward also said he also admires Brazilian star Neymar Jr and Belgian forward Eden Hazard.

Ejike is currently the best dribblers in the Dutch Eredivisie this season, has scored 6 goals in 14 matches for SC Heerenveen this term.

Speaking on players who have influenced his game in one or the order, Ejike named his compatriot Okocha as the first of the three big names he mentioned.

”I have a lot of football professionals that I love to watch, the likes of Neymar and Hazard – speedy and dribbling wingers that are very good.

”They are top, top in the profession. Those guys I watch them play.

”In the Nigerian Super Eagles, I have always had Jay-Jay Okocha as my favourite, he is the player I love to watch because of his skills and tricks.

”He is a legend and he is very good in his trade,” he said.