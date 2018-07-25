FC Hearts midfielder Alhassan Yusuf has today signed a two-year contract with an option for another two years with top Swedish club IFK Goteborg.

Yusuf, who featured at the 2016 and 2017 Gothia Cup, impressed during recent trials with Goteborg to be handed a professional contract.

He has been training with the Goteborg first-team squad and could even make his debut this season.

He is a gifted attacking midfielder armed with a superb vision, big engine and a decent shot.

The midfielder, who clocked 18 last week, had also interested Belgian champions Club Brugge before he opted for Goteborg.

Goteborg are one of Sweden’s most successful clubs and won the now defunct UEFA Cup twice, in the 1981/82 and 1986/87 seasons.