Executive Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, will on Monday August 5 unveil Fidelis Ilechukwu as the new technical adviser of the state owned Heartland FC.

The unveiling ceremony has been scheduled to hold at the Douglas House, seat of the Imo State government, in Owerri, at 10am.

It has been a long journey to finding a replacement for Turkish man, Mehmet Tayfun and Ramson Madu, with a host of other eminent coaches like Sylvanus ‘Quick Silver’ Okpalla, Kabiru Dogo all linked to the Naze Millionaires coaching job.

Newsmen earlier reported that the former MFM of Lagos gaffer has emerged as the choice of Heartland hierarchy – that contract details were being thrashed out and that his appointment would be officially announced within few days.

On Sunday, our checks revealed both parties have successfully completed their negotiation and that the unveiling will take place on Monday.

“Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu and the management of Heartland have reached contractual agreement as new coach for the club,” an official of the club told newsmen on Sunday.

“He will be unveiled on Monday by Governor (Emeka) Ihedioha at the Government House, Owerri, by 10 a.m.”

Checks reveal that the four-time league champions have retained 21 players from their last season squad.

Prominent amongst those declared surplus to requirements is Ebele Obi – a goalkeeper who is the elder brother of former Super Eagles captain and Trabzonspor of Turkey new signing, John Obi Mikel.

Also shown the exit door are experienced midfielder Efe Yarhere and McMarcel Obioha, among others.