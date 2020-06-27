



Following the non-payment of salaries at Heartland Football Club, players and officials have threatened to stage a protest as they seek payment of their salaries.

According to an inside source, it is understood that the players and officials of the Owerri based club are been owed six months of their salaries by the government and they are not satisfied with the situation and set to stage a protest.

The insider, who pleaded anonymity, also said things are not going on well for all the players and officials financially.





“We have families to take care, we can hardly feed ourselves, there is global lockdown and that should not be a reason for the Imo State Government to also lockdown financially. We are pleading with this new government to temper justice with mercy and make our salaries top priority.

“As it is now, other clubs have settled their players and official, it looks as though Heartland is the only club still owing their players since the league was suspended and players were forced to stay back home,” said one of the players.

It will be recalled that the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has been sidelined since March 2020 with Heartland Football club sitting 13th on the log with 32 points after 25 games played.