Fans of Owerri based Premier league side Heartland, are hoping that the coming of Fidelis Ilechukwu as coach of the side will mark a return to winning ways when the Nazi Millionaires were too hot for comfort.

Some of the fans who expressed their views Monday following the unveiling of the former Mountain of Fire and Miracle (MFM) sweat merchant maintained that Heartland is a club with history, experienced enough to stand at par with known top clubs in the African continent. Heartland according to them should not only return to 80s when it won the league back to back but should indeed become a regular in the CAF Champions league and Confederation Cup respectively.

While expressing optimism that Ilechukwu will bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment, some called on the state government to ensure maximum support for the new coach and as his technical crew.

“For those who have been watching the league closely it was apparently that the new coach enjoyed the support of the Church that own the club he last handled, management of Heartland must ensure he gets the support to perform, “they said

Ilechukwu who was unveiled Monday in Owerri is crossing over after 13 years with MFM otherwise called the Olukoya Boys.

His sojourn with MFM yielded a lot of fruits as he led the club from the nationwide league to the Nigeria National league then to the Premier league and even taking them to play in the CAF Champions League.

Die-hard Nigeria Professional Football League followers who have watched him command his troops at their home ground, Agege Stadium otherwise called the Temple; describe him as a good coach capable of delivering with the right support.

It was gathered that Imo State’s new Governor Hon. Emeka Ihedioha is eager to see the club maintain an enviable position and become the team to beat not only in the country but beyond.

Heartland which was founded as Spartans later transformed to Iwuanyanwu Nationale and then Heartland.

The Nazi Millionaires last won the premier league in 1993. Prior to winning the league that year, the club had clinched the league back to back four times 1987, 1988, 1989, and 1990.