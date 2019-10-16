<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The hierarchy of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Heartland, have confirmed an indefinite suspension slammed on the General Manager of the club, Chief Chukwudi Ifeanyi.

This development comes barely two weeks before the commencement of the delayed 2019/2020 NPFL season.

The new season has been billed to start on November 3.

The suspension was conveyed in a memo by the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Uche Onyeagocha Esq., dated October 15 and addressed to the League Management Company (LMC) Chairman through the Imo State Football Association, copying the Club Owners Association.

Completesports.com’s checks revealed that the Imo State government’s action followed the incident that happened during the LMC/NPFL/Club Owners meeting in Abuja Monday where Chukwudi was acknowledged as the official representative of the Naze Millionaires.

This brings to light intrigues and power play that have become the bedmate of the club since the appointment of Board for the club as well as the Chukwudi Ifeanyi – led management team.

The board is allegedly exerting overbearing influence in the day to day running of the club – a function the management is saddled with.

Late Tuesday, the club issued a statement confirming the indefinite suspension slammed on Chukwudi Ifeanyi.

“The Board of Heartland FC of Owerri ably led by Chief Charles Ezekwem have upon due consultation with relevant stakeholders and extensive considerations regarding the welfare and progress of the darling Club of Imolites decided to suspend the General Manager of Heartland FC of Owerri, Chief Chukwudi Ifeanyi indefinitely with immediate effect,” the statement read in part.

“This action became imperative in the light of gross administrative and technical ineptitude, disloyalty and insubordination to legally constituted superiors and a high level of financial misappropriation,” the statement by Solomon Onu, Director, Media and Communications continued.

“The Board reasons that a pragmatic action needed to be taken if the Imo State Governor’s effort in repositioning Heartland FC will see the light of day.

“The Board also wishes to state that this corrective action and immediate palliative measures have amongst other things saved the Club from the potential danger of not participating in the forthcoming NPFL 2019/2020 season thereby steering the ship from hitting the Iceberg.

“The Board and its members categorically affirm that it is not in a mission to witch hunt Chief Chukwudi Ifeanyi or anybody, but to make sure that the new Heartland Project is not aborted before conception.

“While the erstwhile GM has been advised to step aside for the time being and return any official property to the Club’s Secretary, steps have been taken to make sure that normal administrative activities continue unencumbered.”