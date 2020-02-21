<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





General manager of Heartland FC, Godson Onyemaobi, has downplayed the transfer ban on the Owerri based side after the League Management Company banned the club from signing new players for the next two registration periods.

Onyemaobi speaking with newsmen said the new management of the club is unaware of the claims from the players and the League Management Company and will not be bothered by the ruling although disclosed that they will contact the LMC who according to him didn’t even invite the club for any form of hearing whatsoever on the said case.





“We are just seeing this, they never invited us neither did they informed us but that is nothing to worry about because we will sort it out.

“They will have to withdraw that statement by themselves. They have never told us what happened and they went on social media when they never invited us. We will solve the problem.

“They want to distract us. Who are the players, the recent management don’t know anyone of them. Nobody has written to us. So it’s not an issue.”