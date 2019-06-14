<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Eden Hazard failed to beat Cristiano Ronaldo’s record at the Santiago Bernabeu during his unveiling on Thursday evening in Madrid.

Hazard was presented in front of 50,000 Real Madrid fans a number that only the Portuguese attacker surpassed.

Ronaldo in 2009 attracted 70,000 fans to Bernabeu during his unveiling after he signed from Manchester United, while Brazilian midfielder Kaka drew the same figure (50,000) during the same summer.

Hazard is first Real Madrid Galactico signing since James Rodriguez in the summer of 2014.