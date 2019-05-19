Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Thorgan Hazard has all but confirmed that he will be joining Borussia Dortmund next season.
Hazard enjoyed a standout 2018/19 campaign for Die Fohlen, scoring 10 goals and assisting 10 in 33 Bundesliga appearances.
And after hinting towards a Dortmund switch in April, his latest quotes reveal that a move could soon be made official.
“Witsel is a player with who I speak very often,” he told reporters on Saturday. “Next year, he will be there to help me.
“When a club like Borussia Dortmund calls you, the motivation is clear. It is good to have someone that I know there.
“I hope that I will adapt easily, but I don’t think there will be any issue.”
A transfer fee has yet to be disclosed, but Kicker and Sportbuzz believe it could be between €30-40m.