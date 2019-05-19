<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Thorgan Hazard has all but confirmed that he will be joining Borussia Dortmund next season.

Hazard enjoyed a standout 2018/19 campaign for Die Fohlen, scoring 10 goals and assisting 10 in 33 Bundesliga appearances.

And after hinting towards a Dortmund switch in April, his latest quotes reveal that a move could soon be made official.

“Witsel is a player with who I speak very often,” he told reporters on Saturday. “Next year, he will be there to help me.

“When a club like Borussia Dortmund calls you, the motivation is clear. It is good to have someone that I know there.

“I hope that I will adapt easily, but I don’t think there will be any issue.”

A transfer fee has yet to be disclosed, but Kicker and Sportbuzz believe it could be between €30-40m.