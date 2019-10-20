<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Hawk-Eye Innovations have apologised for the graphic put on the giant screen during Tottenham’s 1-1 draw with Watford.

Spurs were trailing to an Abdoulaye Doucoure effort in the sixth minute and seemed to have levelled the score thanks to Dele Alli.

The Englishman took advantage of a mix up in the Watford defence and scored in the 86th minute.

However, play was stopped as the referee checked with VAR for a possible handball in the build-up by Alli.

The official then signalled the goal stood, but the giant screen posted an image of “No Goal” which led to a lot of confusion amongst the fans.

Hawk-Eye Innovations tweeted that they were working with PGMOL and the Premier League to ensure such mistakes aren’t repeated.

Watford were great at the back and even though we struck the woodwork a few times, we weren’t all that great.

Tottenham need to play better in the upcoming weeks, and it will be interesting to see if this point turns our season around.

We started with a pretty strong team and three at the back, but that was changed at half-time as we were struggling.

Alli did show the right desire to get into the box and score, and we need similar effort in the coming weeks.

VAR has been on our side a lot of times but we have been hurt by the technology too, like the Serge Aurier goal disallowed at Leicester City.