Coach Haruna Ilerika has stated that the Nigeria Golden Eaglets team will benefit from participating in the recently concluded Turkish invitational tournament ahead of the FIFA U17 world cup later this month.

Ilerika speaking in a chat with newsmen said all that is needed by the team is more international exposure which will put the team in good stead for the FIFA U17 world cup which is just a little over three weeks from now.

He added that synergy have been created before but that the tournament has further given the coaches more insight as to what to work on quickly before the commencement of the U17 world cup in Brazil.

“What we need is that exposure, that exposure is extremely key because it rubs on these boys if they go out. There is no way exposure will not count if you play with the right set of boys at a particular age grade and that is why we are looking at it that with this Turkish tournament, it will assist the boys to be able to play as a team, work as a team and the coaches will have a better insight to what is the team problem before the world cup proper in Brazil.”