Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is still fuming about the penalty decision which went against his side in the Champions League final.

Liverpool were awarded a spot-kick after just 22 seconds in Madrid when Sadio Mané’s attempted cross hit Moussa Sissoko’s arm.

And Winks – who started the match – believes a penalty should not have been given.

“At the time I was praying for VAR to step in and disallow the penalty,” the England international told talkSPORT.

“It happened so fast and you don’t really get a chance to see the replays on the pitch.

“I might sound biased but there was not a lot he could have done and it looked like it hit his chest first and then his arm.”

But although VAR came to the Lilywhites aid against Manchester City earlier in the competition, Winks still doesn’t seem entirely convinced by the technology.

“It worked in our favour when we played Manchester City in the Champions League, though,” he added.

“We also played Rochdale in the Cup as well and there were so many stoppages when it was tested that day. It can maybe be sped up but it’s a work in progress. It has pros and cons.”