Liverpool have announced that talented youngster Harry Wilson has departed the club to join Bournemouth on loan.

It is the third spell that the 22-year-old has spent away from Anfield, having also represented Hull City and Derby County.

The season-long loan deal does not include an option to buy for the Cherries, who have made Wilson their fifth summer signing.

“It’s great to be here, great to finally get everything sorted and I can’t wait to meet all the staff and the lads,” Wilson told afcbTV after making the move official.

“When Liverpool informed me it was a possibility to come here I was keen to get it sorted.

“I want to play Premier League football and with a great team like Bournemouth.

“With the style of play that Bournemouth are likely to play I feel that I can fit right in and help the team a lot.”

He joins Jack Stacey, Lloyd Kelly, Phillip Billing and Arnaut Danjuma as the summer arrivals on the south coast.