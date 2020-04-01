<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has warned that Harry Kane would not be content to stay at the North London club unless they begin to challenge for silverware.

Redknapp says Spurs risk losing Kane to a top club like Manchester City unless they show the same amount of ambition as him and bring in quality players.

There are doubts over Kane’s future at Spurs with Jose Mourinho’s men losing their grasp on a top four spot and Champions League football looking out of their reach for next season.

Spurs are also out of the FA Cup and Champions League, meaning there will be no trophies for Kane to lift in this campaign, although he has reiterated that he wants to give Mourinho more time to bed in his ideas.

But Redknapp who handed Kane his debut for Spurs in 2011 says the club must do more to ensure Kane stays long term.

“Listen, Harry is an ambitious boy,” Redknapp told Sky Sports. He’s a fantastic professional, a great lad, and he wants to play and he wants to win things,’

“They need surgery in the summer, but are they going to be spending any money? Is anyone going to be spending money now in the next year or two and going for big transfers?





“He’ll be looking at that and thinking “hang on”.”

Redknapp who managed Tottenham between 2008 and 2012 and secured their first top four finish in the Premier League era, stressed he sympathised with Spurs fans about the prospect of losing Kane.

The former Portsmouth gaffer admitted he could see him playing for Manchester City and would be the perfect replacement for Sergio Aguero when he eventually leaves the Etihad.

“And what a player he would be for one of those top clubs. I don’t want to see him leave Tottenham and nor do Tottenham fans but what a centre-forward he would be for Man City for instance with Aguero coming to the end.

“He’d be a great signing for anybody. He’s a great player and a great professional – hopefully he’ll stay at Tottenham but he won’t stay unless he sees them pushing to win things.”

Kane, who has played nearly 300 games for Spurs echoed Redknapp’s comments on the weekend, insisting that he would not remain with the club ‘for the sake of it’.

“I love Spurs. If I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or moving in the right direction, I’m not someone who would stay just for the sake of it. I’m an ambitious player.”