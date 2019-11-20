<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jose Mourinho has been appointed as the new Tottenham Hotspur boss following the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino last night, and the Portuguese will face West Ham United on Saturday in his first game in charge of the North Londoners.

With Spurs languishing in 14th position in the Premier League table, the former Manchester United manager is expected to hit the ground running and deliver results instantly.

Chairman Daniel Levy will reportedly back Mourinho in January and going forward, and former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp has urged him to make Gareth Bale his first signing at the club.

“What a signing it would be for the club. That would get him on side straight away. The fans would love that,” Redknapp told talkSPORT.

“That would be an amazing move for him.”

The 30-year-old spent six years at Tottenham before leaving for Madrid in a then world-record £85 million move in 2013.

Bale scored 55 goals in 203 appearances for Spurs, including 21 league goals in 33 games in his last season, winning the PFA Young Player and Player of the Year awards.

The Wales international has since won the La Liga and four Champions League titles with Madrid, scoring 104 goals in 238 appearances.

However, he has failed to completely win over the fans, and he almost left the Spanish giants during the summer.

A return to Tottenham will surely be huge given his quality, but if Levy will be willing to meet his hefty wage demands remains to be seen.