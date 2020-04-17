<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





Manchester United captain Harry Maguire says he is constant dialogue with the club over wage deferrals due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Southampton became the first club to defer wages for their players to help with the financial strains caused by the absence of football matches.

United have promised to continue their non-playing staff in full, and Maguire says the players are discussing if they can help ease the financial pressure.





“First and foremost every club will be different. I’m having weekly discussion with the club about how we want to go forward and how we want to monitor it and that’s as much as we can say on behalf of our club,” Maguire told Sky Sports.

“We keep monitoring the situation weekly, and every week we will evaluate and see where we’re at and see if we need to do anything regarding pay cuts or deferrals. Every club will be different and I’m sure every club captain will be speaking to their club’s with regard to that.”