Harry Maguire ‘out injured’ as Manchester United prepare to face Wolves

January 3, 2022
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will miss Monday evening’s meeting with Wolves due to injury.

According to a report in the Athletic, he picked up a problem during the win over Burnley and will play no part against Bruno Lage’s side.

It leaves Ralf Rangnick with a decision to make as to who will partner Raphaël Varane, with Victor Lindelöf also absent due to struggling to get back to full fitness after contracting COVID-19.

Eric Bailly was substituted in the win over Burnley with a hamstring issue which puts his participation in doubt, meaning Phil Jones is a shock contender to make his first Premier League outing in over two years.

Although Jones has reportedly impressed the new manager in training, he has only two Under-23 appearances this season under his belt, while Nemanja Matić or Scott McTominay could offer alternatives in the position.

It has not yet been determined how long Maguire will be sidelined.

