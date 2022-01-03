Harry Maguire ‘out injured’ as Manchester United prepare to face Wolves

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will miss Monday evening’s meeting with Wolves due to injury.

According to a report in the Athletic, he picked up a problem during the win over Burnley and will play no part against Bruno Lage’s side.

It leaves Ralf Rangnick with a decision to make as to who will partner Raphaël Varane, with Victor Lindelöf also absent due to struggling to get back to full fitness after contracting COVID-19.

Eric Bailly was substituted in the win over Burnley with a hamstring issue which puts his participation in doubt, meaning Phil Jones is a shock contender to make his first Premier League outing in over two years.

Although Jones has reportedly impressed the new manager in training, he has only two Under-23 appearances this season under his belt, while Nemanja Matić or Scott McTominay could offer alternatives in the position.

It has not yet been determined how long Maguire will be sidelined.