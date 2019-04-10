<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Tottenham forward and England international Harry Kane is the most expensive premier league player at the moment, according to International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES)

According to CIES, Kane is the most valuable player in the league, worth an eye-watering £171million.

Second in the list is Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling at £161m with Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah ranked third at £160m.

Surprisingly Romelu Lukaku is considered the most expensive player to buy from Manchester United, worth more than David De Gea and Paul Pogba.

Meanwhile, coveted forward Eden Hazard is regarded as Chelsea’s most prized possession at £105m.

Below is the comprehensive list of each Premier League club’s most valuable player.

Kane interestingly left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on crutches and in a protective boot following his side’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

Son Heung-min’s strike in the 78th minute gave Spurs a slender lead ahead of next week’s quarter-final second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

However, striker Kane limped off with an injury to his left ankle following a 50/50 challenge with England team-mate Fabian Delph early in the second half.

Below are the top 20 most expensive players int he Premier league

Harry Kane (Tottenham) – £171 million

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – £161 million

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – £160 million

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) – £137 million

Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – £105 million

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – £72 million

Richarlison (Everton) – £71 million

Declan Rice (West Ham United) – £60 million

Youri Tielemans (Leicester City – on loan from Monaco) – £52 million

Aleksandar Mitrović (Fulham) – £43 million

Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) – £40 million

Nathan Ake (Bournemouth) – £35 million

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – £33 million

Nathan Redmond (Southampton) – £32 million

Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) – £32 million

James Tarkowski (Burnley) – £21 million

Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion) – £18 million

Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) – £16 million

Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield Town) – £15 million

Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) – £12 million