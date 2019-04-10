Tottenham forward and England international Harry Kane is the most expensive premier league player at the moment, according to International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES)
According to CIES, Kane is the most valuable player in the league, worth an eye-watering £171million.
Second in the list is Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling at £161m with Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah ranked third at £160m.
Surprisingly Romelu Lukaku is considered the most expensive player to buy from Manchester United, worth more than David De Gea and Paul Pogba.
Meanwhile, coveted forward Eden Hazard is regarded as Chelsea’s most prized possession at £105m.
Below is the comprehensive list of each Premier League club’s most valuable player.
Kane interestingly left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on crutches and in a protective boot following his side’s 1-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.
Son Heung-min’s strike in the 78th minute gave Spurs a slender lead ahead of next week’s quarter-final second leg at the Etihad Stadium.
However, striker Kane limped off with an injury to his left ankle following a 50/50 challenge with England team-mate Fabian Delph early in the second half.
Below are the top 20 most expensive players int he Premier league
Harry Kane (Tottenham) – £171 million
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) – £161 million
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – £160 million
Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) – £137 million
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – £105 million
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – £72 million
Richarlison (Everton) – £71 million
Declan Rice (West Ham United) – £60 million
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City – on loan from Monaco) – £52 million
Aleksandar Mitrović (Fulham) – £43 million
Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) – £40 million
Nathan Ake (Bournemouth) – £35 million
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – £33 million
Nathan Redmond (Southampton) – £32 million
Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) – £32 million
James Tarkowski (Burnley) – £21 million
Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion) – £18 million
Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) – £16 million
Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield Town) – £15 million
Josh Murphy (Cardiff City) – £12 million