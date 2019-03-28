<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Harry Kane has sent a scare through Tottenham saying the club need to continue showing ambition if he is to stay long-term.

In an interview with ESPN Kane did little to convince Spurs fans his future lies in north London, saying he will wait and see what happens this season then “go from there”.

“I’ve always said as long as the club is moving in the right direction and showing the right ambition, I want to be part of the journey,” the English captain told ESPN.

“It’s something you assess along the way. We’ll just have to see what happens this season, and go from there.”

Tottenham were the only Premier League club not to make a single signing in either the summer or winter transfer windows as the club transition from White Hart Lane into their new arena.

Kane expressed some doubts over the finances within Tottenham, and said the only way they can justify their stellar play is to win trophies.

“A lot of people look at it and say this is maybe the best team we’ve had, maybe the best team we’ll ever have, and the best manager, but it’s important that we have something to show for it.

“It’s not just, when we look back in 10 years, we had a great team. It’s, ‘Look what they did. Look what they won.’ The challenge for us is, can we keep going up and up and up? It’s going to be difficult in the next couple of years with the stadium and the finances.”

Kane has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Manchester United in the past.

Tottenham currently sit in third place in the Premier League, 15 points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

They face Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.