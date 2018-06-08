Harry Kane has signed a new six-year contract at Tottenham, the club have confirmed.

Kane has developed into one of the world’s finest strikers in north London, and will captain England at the 2018 World Cup after scoring 41 goals in just 48 appearances in all competitions this season.

The new deal means that the 24-year-old will lead the club into their new stadium, which is set to open at the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

In total, Kane has racked up 213 appearances for Spurs, and has scored 140 goals, and it has been widely reported that his new deal has broken the club’s previously watertight wage structure.

Indeed, Kane signed a new contract in 2016 and was said to be earning £100,000-per-week, though these terms are thought to have doubled his earnings.

The prolific striker follows manager Mauricio Pochettino in committing his future to Spurs, who finished third in the Premier League last term.

Pochettino shunned the reported advances of Real Madrid to pen terms on a new five-year contract in late May, becoming one of the highest-paid managers in the Premier League in the process.

Kane and Pochettino’s relationship has blossomed since the Argentine took over at White Hart Lane, the manager taking Spurs to three consecutive top-four finishes and two title challenges, with Kane as the focal point of his side.

And the partnership will now continue, despite previous calls for Kane to leave Spurs and look to forge a path elsewhere.

📝 We are delighted to announce that @HKane has signed a new six-year contract with the Club, which runs until 2024. #OneOfOurOwn pic.twitter.com/4p6xfVTLkE — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 8, 2018

Former Spurs striker Roman Pavlyuchenko echoed such calls earlier this week, telling the England star to leave if Real or Barcelona were to show interest in securing his services.

“If Barcelona and Real Madrid call him, then yes, he has to go,” Pavlyuchenko told Goal. “But if it’s to join a team that occupies the middle of the table in Spain or Italy, it’s not worth it.

“But, he must first know what he wants. It is certain that, if Barca and Real are present, then it’s normal to want to go there.”

Instead, Kane is set to continue on his path at Spurs, having previously aired his desire to break Alan Shearer’s record of 260 Premier League goals. Kane, thus far, has netted 108 strikes.

Kane is currently sixth in Tottenham’s all-time top scorers list, sitting just three behind fifth-placed Jermain Defoe. He needs 126 more goals to break Jimmy Greaves’ record of 266.